Loading articles...

Russian ship fires warning shots at UK warship in Black Sea

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warship fired warning shots Wednesday to force a British destroyer from Russia’s waters near Crimea in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after the British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion in Russia’s territorial waters. It said that a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped bombs ahead of the British ship to persuade it to change course.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move that wasn’t recognized by most countries in the world. Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as destabilizing, even though NATO members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria all are on the Black Sea.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @OPP_CR: 🛑Road Closure🛑 for a serious collision in @YourCaledon: Old School Rd - between Creditview Rd and Heritage Rd; Mississauga Rd…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another chilly morning. There are some single digit temps in southern Ontario right no…
Latest Weather
Read more