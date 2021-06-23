Loading articles...

Ontario entering Step 2 of reopening on June 30: sources

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 8:07 pm EDT

Credit: UNSPLASH/Clay Banks

Ontario will enter Step 2 of the province’s three-step reopening plan on June 30, sources tell 680NEWS.

An official announcement is expected on Thursday.

The move will mean barbers and salons will be able to open next Wednesday, two days earlier than expected.

Capacity limits for retail stores and patios are also expected to expand.

More to come

