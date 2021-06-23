N.S. protest against COVID travel rules blocks highway on boundary with New Brunswick

HALIFAX — Police say traffic is at a standstill today along the Trans-Canada Highway at Nova Scotia’s boundary with New Brunswick as a protest continues over COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says traffic was shut down in both directions overnight after a protest that began Tuesday at Exit 7 near the Cobequid Pass moved to the border area outside Amherst, N.S.

Marshall says police are hoping to begin talks with the protesters to get the highway reopened.

The protest began after the Nova Scotia government announced that starting today, travellers from New Brunswick will need to self-isolate upon arrival even though people visiting the province from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador won’t have to.

New Brunswick travellers are subject to isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and COVID-19 test results.

Premier Iain Rankin has said the health measures are necessary because of New Brunswick’s move last week to open its boundaries to Canadian travellers without requiring them to self-isolate as long as they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press