IHS Markit: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $159 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The financial information services provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

IHS Markit shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52% in the last 12 months.

