Loading articles...

IHS Markit: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

LONDON (AP) _ IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $159 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The financial information services provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

IHS Markit shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFO

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB Gardiner approaching Dufferin - the right lane is now fully blocked. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another chilly morning. There are some single digit temps in southern Ontario right no…
Latest Weather
Read more