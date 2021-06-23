Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Hundreds of unmarked graves' found at former residential school in Saskatchewan
by Dilshad Burman and The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2021 7:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 8:01 pm EDT
Photograph of Native boys from the Indian school of Marieval, Saskatchewan identified without any order: [Louis Agecontay, Frank Lerat, Isidore Smoker, Fred Acoose, Marvin Rainville, W. John Delorme, Solomon Still, Louis Swarvier, Willie Adams, Clifford Lerat , Vincent Delorme, George Red, George Delorme, Laurence Sparvier, Ernest Lavallée, Alexandre Tanner, Francis Kay, Louis Lavallée, Ernest Still, Edward Pelletier, Lernard Tanner, Robert Redwood, Noel Acoose and Pierre Lavallée.] Ca. 1934, Oblates of Mary Immaculate Oblate Province of Manitoba / Delegation / SHSB 28847. Credit: University of Regina
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says they have uncovered the “horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves” at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.
In a release, they say the number of graves is the most “significantly substantial to date in Canada.”
A press conference will be held on Thursday to reveal the details of the findings.
The discovery comes soon after another mass grave was unearthed by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation at the former Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia last month.
The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found buried on the school grounds – once the largest in Canada’s residential school system.
Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said at the time the discovery was an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”
The federal government has since offered $27 million in funding for all First Nations communities to help identify and investigate marked and unmarked burial grounds near residential schools.