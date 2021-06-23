Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Halifax police constable defends actions in cell death of man wearing spit hood
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2021 10:48 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT
Corey Rogers, 41, lies in a police lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016, where he later died, in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts.. He was arrested on June 15, 2016 for being intoxicated in a public place and later had a spit hood placed over his face. Two special constables at the Halifax police force are charged with criminal negligence causing death. The Crown alleges the constables failed in their duty to Rogers by not ordering a medical check, leaving the spit hood over his mouth and by failing to conduct appropriate checks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*
HALIFAX — A Halifax police constable who helped arrest a man who died of suffocation in a lockup cell says a spit hood was placed over the detainee’s head because the man was angry and saliva was spotted in the police car.
Const. Justin Murphy testified today before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board, which is hearing an appeal of the discipline he and constables Ryan Morris and Donna Lee Paris received for their role in arresting Corey Rogers and leaving him in a cell wearing the hood.
A spit hood is a face covering designed to prevent a person under arrest from spitting on or biting others.
The province’s medical examiner has said the 41-year-old man died of suffocation on June 15, 2016, while lying face down in a police station cell with the hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting.
Rogers was arrested outside a Halifax children’s hospital earlier that night in a state of extreme intoxication after he consumed a pint of whiskey, following the birth of his child.
Murphy says he saw Rogers banging his head against the Plexiglas divider inside his colleagues’ police cruiser and upon arrival at the police station, saw mucus on the divider, which he says led him to pick up a spit hood for Rogers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.