Loading articles...

2 seriously injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two people have suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Police were called to St. Dennis Drive and Don Mills Road before midnight after several people reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers located a man and a woman on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their injuries appear serious, but no further details have been shared by police.

The investigation is going and suspect details have not been released.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:38 PM
COLLISION: EB 401 at the Allen in the collectors a left lane is blocked due to a crash #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:22 PM
Temps rebound back to seasonal tomorrow with lots of sun
Latest Weather
Read more