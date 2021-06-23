Facebook Canada, NAC Indigenous Theatre partner to expand Indigenous Voices

Facebook Canada and the National Arts Centre (NAC) Indigenous Theatre are joining forces to launch #ReconcileThis – a collaboration to amplify Indigenous Voices online.

The four-year initiative – valued at $400,000 – will provide hundreds of Indigenous creators with funding, production equipment, and training to share stories, history and culture.

While the creators can share their work on any platform using the hashtag #ReconcileThis, the NAC Indigenous Theatre will create a microsite to also showcase selected works.

“We are really excited about this project. It is exactly the kind of support we need right now: funding, professional development opportunities and access to a platform dedicated to activating Indigenous voices, brilliance and creativity, centred on the concept of self-determination,” said Kevin Loring, Artistic Director of the NAC Indigenous Theatre.

The organization says it will shape and administer the program.

“Through our ongoing work with Indigenous communities, we have learned so much about the important role that the Internet can play in uplifting Indigenous voices,” said Kevin Chan, Global Director and Head of Public Policy, Facebook Canada.

“We’re grateful to partner with the National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre and the National Arts Centre to make space for, and amplify the voices of, Indigenous creators on and off our platforms.”

More information on the creator selection process will be shared at a later date.

The NAC and Facebook Canada aim to support cross-cultural exchange and the process of truth and reconciliation in Canada by collaborating with the NAC Indigenous Theatre on this program.