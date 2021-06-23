Loading articles...

Czech central bank raises key rate to 0.5% to tame inflation

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank has increased its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 0.5% in efforts to tame inflation as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Several members of the bank’s board had earlier indicated that Wednesday’s move might be coming, as the bank was not ready to tolerate high inflation.

It was also predicted by analysts who expect the rate to further grow later in the year.

Inflation reached 2.9% in May, above the bank’s 2% target.

The last time the bank changed its rates was in May 2000 when it lowered its key interest rate from 1% to 0.25% to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: In Puslinch, NB/SB Hwy 6 South is now CLOSED from Campbellville Rd to Maddaugh for this collision. #Puslinch
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another chilly morning. There are some single digit temps in southern Ontario right no…
Latest Weather
Read more