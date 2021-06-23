Loading articles...

Cycling team manager suspended 3 years for sexual harassment

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The manager of a women’s cycling team was suspended for three years by the sport’s governing body on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment of several riders.

Marc Bracke’s behavior “constituted sexual harassment” of female cyclists, the UCI’s disciplinary commission ruled in the case against the director of the Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus team.

“The disciplinary commission has therefore ordered the suspension of Mr. Bracke from any role in cycling with immediate effect for a period of three years,” the UCI said.

Several riders had accused Bracke of inappropriate conduct. The UCI announced the suspension after its disciplinary commission confirmed a finding by its ethics commission that Bracke sexually harassed riders.

Bracke will need to take a harassment awareness program to be granted a new license after his suspension.

The Associated Press

