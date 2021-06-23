Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Canisia Lubrin named Canadian winner of $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT

Canisia Lubrin has been named this year’s Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Whitby, Ont.-based wordsmith received the $65,000 honour on Wednesday for “The Dyzgraphxst,” from McClelland & Stewart.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Kennedy in the express - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another chilly morning. There are some single digit temps in southern Ontario right no…
Latest Weather
Read more