Loading articles...

Canadian co-founder of Moderna wins science award for mRNA research

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT

The Canadian co-founder of Moderna says he’s proud to have won a prestigious European science award, which esteemed scientists such as Stephen Hawking have won in the past. 

Derrick Rossi, who was born in Toronto and now lives in the Boston area, says he won the 2021 Princess of Asturias award for his work on the mRNA technology that led to the creation of COVID-19 vaccines.

He won alongside multiple other researchers based in Hungary, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S whose work also contributed to designing the vaccine. 

The panel for the award calls them leading figures in one of the most outstanding feats in the history of science for leading the way to developing vaccines in an extraordinarily short space of time.

The COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna both use mRNA technology, and it’s the first time the technology has been used for a vaccine. 

Rossi, who is no longer with Moderna and is working on multiple other initiatives, says it was always his goal to have his work impact human health in a positive way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Dixie collectors - left lane blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 PM
The rainiest stretch of weather in over 10 months is coming. Aug 1-4, 2020 YYZ reported 78 mm over that 4-day perio…
Latest Weather
Read more