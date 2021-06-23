Loading articles...

Black women entrepreneurs lack access to capital, mentorship, says report

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

HALIFAX — A new report says Black women entrepreneurs are facing a significant lack of access to capital in the Canadian business landscape.

The study, produced by Toronto-based market research firm Pitch Better, is based on a survey of more than 1,500 Black women-led for-profit and non-profit businesses in Canada.

The report says Black women often struggle with a lack of networks and mentorship, which results in lower yields for their business ventures.

Respondents of the survey also reported under-representation of Black women in business and customer bias against Black-owned businesses has negatively impacted their ability to navigate the Canadian business ecosystem.

More than 43 per cent of the respondents reported raising no external funding in the creation of their businesses and at least a third of respondents never take advantage of funding programs.

The report found that the top three reasons respondents didn’t apply for funding were a lack of awareness of available programs, not meeting the eligibility requirements and frustration over past outcomes with the application process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

