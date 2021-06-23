Loading articles...

Alberta commits $8 million to locate and honour victims at residential school sites

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is contributing $8 million in grants to assist First Nations and Métis communities locate the remains and honour the memories of residential school victims.

Premier Jason Kenney says the horror of the residential school system remains hard to comprehend.

He says his government has a moral obligation to help find unmarked grave sites and honour those victims.

Alberta is the latest province to commit funds to help locate unmarked burial sites from residential schools.

The federal government has also dedicated $27 million to the project.

It’s part of a growing movement to find the sites after ground-penetrating radar recently detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site in B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Islington collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:02 PM
The weekend with the latest sunset time of the year, is this coming weekend in Toronto #903pm
Latest Weather
Read more