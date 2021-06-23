Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alberta commits $8 million to locate and honour victims at residential school sites
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2021 1:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — The Alberta government is contributing $8 million in grants to assist First Nations and Métis communities locate the remains and honour the memories of residential school victims.
Premier Jason Kenney says the horror of the residential school system remains hard to comprehend.
He says his government has a moral obligation to help find unmarked grave sites and honour those victims.
Alberta is the latest province to commit funds to help locate unmarked burial sites from residential schools.
The federal government has also dedicated $27 million to the project.
It’s part of a growing movement to find the sites after ground-penetrating radar recently detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site in B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.