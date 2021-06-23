Loading articles...

Alaska sees 49% increase in syphilis infection rates in 2020

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials say 361 cases of syphilis were reported in 2020, a 49% increase over the previous year.

The numbers didn’t surprise Susan A. Jones, an Anchorage-based public health nurse consultant and the HIV/STD program manager with the state health department, who was involved with a report on the continuing syphilis outbreak.

“In some ways, I’m surprised there aren’t more cases,” she told the Juneau Empire.

Last year’s count included eight cases of congenital syphilis, which occurs when an infected mother passes the infection on to the newborn.

Untreated syphilis can cause fetal death and about 40% of untreated babies with the infection die, she said.

Alaska’s syphilis outbreak was first declared in early 2018, and case counts have increased annually since. Jones said she’s worried about Alaska’s numbers in the future.

“The pandemic drained much of our public health resources. I wouldn’t be surprised if our numbers surpassed this in 2021,” she said.

The rise in cases indicates people are not seeking medical services, a situation exacerbated by pandemic-related concerns, Jones said. As the pandemic wanes, more people will seek services and get diagnosed, she said.

Without treatment with antibiotics, syphilis can spread to the brain, nervous system or eyes, health officials said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Islington collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:02 PM
The weekend with the latest sunset time of the year, is this coming weekend in Toronto #903pm
Latest Weather
Read more