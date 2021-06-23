A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 482,991 new vaccinations administered for a total of 33,049,022 doses given. Nationwide, 7,818,433 people or 21 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 87,202.249 per 100,000.

There were 1,953,600 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 37,033,950 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 89.24 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 40,181 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 419,095 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 800.363 per 1,000. In the province, 9.59 per cent (50,234) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 39,760 new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 503,410 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 12,363 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 129,054 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 813.559 per 1,000. In the province, 12.66 per cent (20,080) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 12,180 new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 151,565 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 84,949 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 790,514 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 810.038 per 1,000. In the province, 9.92 per cent (96,781) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 72,240 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 923,020 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 95 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.64 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 66,147 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 669,041 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 857.701 per 1,000. In the province, 17.83 per cent (139,120) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 752,645 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 86,458 new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,472,859 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 873.339 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 8,285,035 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.2 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 199,535 new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,869,310 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 876.114 per 1,000. In the province, 21.41 per cent (3,145,372) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 1,382,500 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 14,475,845 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 99 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 21,726 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,178,692 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 855.983 per 1,000. In the province, 23.16 per cent (318,956) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,347,420 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 98 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 6,496 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,005,275 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 852.539 per 1,000. In the province, 25.04 per cent (295,202) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 94,560 new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 1,146,365 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 49,508 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,854,208 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 875.549 per 1,000. In the province, 26.28 per cent (1,156,974) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 352,360 new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 4,234,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 96 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 75,491 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,511,923 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 879.247 per 1,000. In the province, 19.51 per cent (1,001,192) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 5,005,680 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 98 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 57,017 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,366.298 per 1,000. In the territory, 63.30 per cent (26,415) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 65,690 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 86.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 1,625 new vaccinations administered for a total of 58,840 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,304.107 per 1,000. In the territory, 60.76 per cent (27,413) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 82,230 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 180 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 71.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 33,194 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 857.15 per 1,000. In the territory, 39.17 per cent (15,169) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 60,360 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 54.99 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press