5 suspects arrested after reported break-in at Scarborough church

Last Updated Jun 23, 2021 at 9:41 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police have arrested five suspects after a reported break-in at a Scarborough church.

Officers were called to McCowan Road and Anson Avenue for a break and enter in progress at a church in the area.

Four of the suspects were arrested after short foot pursuit while a K9 unit helped track down the final suspect.

Heavy smoke coming from inside the building originally believed to be a fire was determined to be several fire extinguishers that had been set off. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.

