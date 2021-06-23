5 suspects arrested after reported break-in at Scarborough church

Toronto police have arrested five suspects after a reported break-in at a Scarborough church.

Officers were called to McCowan Road and Anson Avenue for a break and enter in progress at a church in the area.

Four of the suspects were arrested after short foot pursuit while a K9 unit helped track down the final suspect.

Heavy smoke coming from inside the building originally believed to be a fire was determined to be several fire extinguishers that had been set off. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.