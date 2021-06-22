3 facing drug charges for trafficking cocaine, MDMA and firearms in Vaughan

York regional police say three people have been arrested and charged with firearms and drug trafficking offences involving cocaine and MDMA in Vaughan.

Police began an investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in Vaughan and Brampton in the spring and were able to identify a primary suspect.

On June 18, officers saw the suspect meet two other people in a parking lot in Brampton and arrested all three.

When the suspect’s vehicle was searched, officers found half a kilogram of cocaine and around $25,000 in cash. Upon searching the suspect’s home, a loaded handgun and ammunition, 14 grams of MDMA, two ounces of cocaine, a cutting agent, scales, a money counter and about $20,000 in cash was also found.

Malik Palmer, 26, from Brampton and Emanuel Castillo Brown, 22, and Roselynne Vargas, 22, both from Toronto are all facing trafficking cocaine charges.

Brown is facing an additional charge of possession for purpose cocaine. Palmer is facing an additional nine charges including two counts of possession for purpose cocaine, possession for purpose MDMA, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with and additional firearms charges.