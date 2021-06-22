Loading articles...

Toronto Police to unveil results of its biggest-ever international drug bust

Toronto Police Service will be revealing more details on Tuesday about the largest drug takedown in the service’s history.

Police Chief James Ramer will announce the results of ‘Project Brisa’ at 10 a.m.

The six-month project led to the arrest of 20 people, including one young person, and the seizure of more than 1,000 kilos of illicit drugs.

Ramer will be joined by Ontario Provincial Police Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey, York Regional Police Chief James MacSween, and the Canada Border Services Agency Toronto Area Region Director of the Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division David Glos.

