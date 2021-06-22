Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Last Updated Jun 22, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

Movies US charts:

1. The Misfits

2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

3. The Courier (2021)

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

5. Nobody

6. Wrath of Man

7. Our Friend

8. The Dry

9. The Marksman (2021)

10. A Quiet Place

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Our Friend

2. The Dry

3. The Marksman (2021)

4. The Birthday Cake

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Minari

7. Queen Bees

8. Riders of Justice

9. Edge of the World

10. An Unknown Compelling Force

