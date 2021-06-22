2 teenagers arrested in relation to video showing burning Pride flag

Peel Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with a video that began circulating online displaying a Pride flag burning on the ground.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Peel Regional Police both launched investigations into the video, in which people can be heard laughing while the flag goes up in flames.

A news tip sent to CityNews alleged that two students at Cawthra Park Secondary School in Mississauga recorded the burning of the flag and sent the video to members of the school’s LGBTQ2S+ community.

Police say they first became aware of the video on June 8 and called it “hate-motivated.”

After what police referred to as an in-depth investigation, on June 17 they arrested two 16-year-old’s in relation to the incident.

The PDSB said at the time that it was aware of the video, and denounced the actions of those involved.

“The PDSB and Cawthra Park Secondary School condemn this hateful act of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia. We take this very seriously and have begun an investigation,” the board wrote.

“We recognize the harm that actions like this cause our students, staff and families. Behaviour like this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Cawthra Park or at any school within the PDSB.”

Recent Cawthra Park graduate, Thomas Cappadocia, is a gay man who says he was sent the video.

“It was burned on school ground, by students, sent to another student and that student was threatened,” Cappadocia told 680 NEWS on June 10.

“Nobody cares about the flag itself, a piece of fabric. It’s about the message that’s being sent.”

Cappadocia says he recognizes the spot on the grounds of Cawthra Park secondary where the flag was burned.

Officers said the Peel Regional Police Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Bureau have been “actively involved” throughout this investigation, adding that its officers take all reports of hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.