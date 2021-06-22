Loading articles...

Special Tony Awards given to 2 shows, 1 advocacy nonprofit

Last Updated Jun 22, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme -- Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers. Freestyle Love Supreme performs at the Greenwich House Theater. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ”Freestyle Love Supreme” are getting special awards.

The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will win Special Tony Awards, given to productions or organizations that don’t fit in competitive categories.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. It was founded in 2016 by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J. Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren and Christian Dante White.

In a statement, the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League said the coalition “has provided an unparalleled platform for marginalized members of our theatre community and tools to help us all do better as we strive for equity.”

Two high profile shows from the pandemic-shortened season — “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “David Byrne’s American Utopia” will also get special Tonys. They did not provide free tickets for Tony voters and weren’t eligible for competitive awards.

“Freestyle Love Supreme” was created by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. It features a comedic improvisational musical structure and a rotating cast of Broadway performers. Byrne’s acclaimed stage show incorporates Talking Heads classics and other songs; Spike Lee made a film of it for HBO.

The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League said both shows “take theatre to the next level, delivering outside-of-the-box presentations that have gone beyond the stage and brought theatre into the homes of millions of people around the world,”

The Tony Awards are set for Sept. 26.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


