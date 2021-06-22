Plug Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.7 million in its first quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $72 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.1 million.

Plug Power shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed fivefold in the last 12 months.

