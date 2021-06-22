Ontario reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths on Tuesday.

The province says “due to a data review and clean-up, approximately 80 cases from 2020 have been included in Toronto Public Health’s case count today.”

A separate data catch-up means “54 deaths being reported today are from previous months.”

Without the data glitches the province would have approximately 216 new cases and six deaths. By eliminating approximately 80 cases in the data catch-up the case count would have been the lowest the province has seen since mid-September.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, down slightly from 2.3 per cent one week ago.

There were 16,784 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 123 new cases in Toronto, 61 in the Region of Waterloo, 37 in York Region and 20 in Peel Region.

There were another 442 resolved cases, dropping the active case count once again. Resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

The province reported 270 new cases and 1three deaths on Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average holds at 334, without the extra cases from the data catch-up the average would have dropped once again.

There are now 334 people hospitalized in the province with another 314 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down nearly 100 since on week ago and ICU numbers are down 68 in the last week.

There were 199,535 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 12,869,310 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over 75 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 24.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

More details to come.