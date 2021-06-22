Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,200.65, up 44.29 points.)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $44.84 on 15.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down 21 cents, or 2.61 per cent, to $7.83 on 7.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $63.31 on 7.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $30.40 on 7.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy, Down 23 cents, or 1.86 per cent, to $12.16 on 6.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $49.29 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Down 14 cents to $28.78. An Australian cannabis company says it has purchased a Canopy Growth Corp. property in Europe. Perth-based Little Green Pharma Ltd. says it has acquired a medicinal cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Denmark from the Smiths Falls, Ont., company. Little Green Pharma says it paid $20 million for the facility, which is located in Northern Odense and has the capacity to produce in excess of 12 tonnes of flower a year. Canopy told its Danish workers in March that it was considering ceasing operations at the site because the company is able to serve global medical markets with existing Canadian production. Canopy has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic engaged in a restructuring that has involved laying off at least 1,000 employees.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. — The former chief executive and two past board members of CannTrust Holdings Inc. are facing charges roughly three years after the cannabis company became embroiled in unlicensed growing allegations. The Ontario Securities Commission and RCMP said Tuesday that former chief executive Peter Aceto, former vice-chairman Mark Litwin and former chairman Eric Paul each face charges of fraud, making false or misleading statements to the OSC and the market and authorizing, permitting or acquiescing in the commission of an offence. Litwin and Paul also face insider trading charges and Litwin and Aceto are charged with making a false prospectus and false preliminary prospectus. The charges under the Securities Act come after CannTrust’s licences were suspended for growing thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed rooms in 2018 and 2019. The OSC and RCMP allege the accused did not disclose to investors that about 50 per cent of the growing space at CannTrust’s Pelham, Ont., facility was not licensed by Health Canada and they allegedly used corporate disclosures to assert that they were compliant with regulatory approvals. CannTrust said in a statement Tuesday that no charges have been laid against the company, its subsidiaries or any of its current staff.

