Moderate quake shakes Peru's coast; no reports of damage

Last Updated Jun 22, 2021 at 11:58 pm EDT

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Peru’s central coast late Tuesday, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings. There were no immediate reports of damages.

The U.S Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 6.4 miles (10.3 kilometers) west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometers.

The quake was felt in the capital of Lima and some rocks fell onto a roadway on the city’s Pacific coastline, but authorities reported no major damages.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

The Associated Press

