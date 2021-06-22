Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2021 2:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 22, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Tuesday that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances. There was no immediate acknowledgement of the takedowns from American authorities.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency identified a series of websites taken offline, saying they were seized by the Department of Justice.
The Iranian state-linked websites that abruptly went offline with U.S. seizure notices include Iranian state television’s English-language arm Press TV, as well as the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.
Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent anchor for Press TV, told The Associated Press that the channel was aware of the seizure but had no further information.
“We are just trying to figure out what this means,” she said.