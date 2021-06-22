Loading articles...

Hwy 401 EB closed due to multi-vehicle crash near Oshawa

Last Updated Jun 22, 2021 at 8:47 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

The Highway 401 eastbound lanes have been closed near Oshawa due to a multi-vehicle crash that has sent at least one person to hospital.

At least one person was airlifted to hospital in the collision involving four vehicles and a motorcycle.

The eastbound lanes are closed from Stevenson Road to Ritson Road.

There is no word on when they might reopen.

More to come

