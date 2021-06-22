Loading articles...

Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

Last Updated Jun 22, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

People bring signs to protest Houston Methodist Hospital system’s rule of firing any employee who is not immunized by Monday, June 7, 2021, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown. Houston Methodist staff who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine so far and their supporters participated a gathering and march.

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

The Associated Press

