City to dismantle homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto police and security personnel are on scene as City of Toronto crews dismantle the homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday.

In a release, the City said it will enforce the trespass notices that were issued on June 12. There are around 65 tents and other structures at the site.

Dozens of security guards and police officers move in to dismantle a homeless encampment in Trinity Bellwoods Park. Residents are being offered shelter and told they have time to pack belongings. There are dozens of tents and temporary shelters set up here. pic.twitter.com/OYEvqS09ME — carl hanstke (@carl680) June 22, 2021

“All individuals experiencing homelessness in this encampment, estimated at 20 to 25 people, will be offered safe, indoor space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, harm reduction, physical and mental health supports, and a housing worker,” the City said.

Those living at the encampment will be given three hours to pack to gather their belongings and vacate the site. They will be able to take two bags with them, and the rest of their belongings will be collected and stored for up to 30 days to be picked up at a later date.

The City said police are on site to “ensure the safety of encampment residents and City workers.”

“The City remains focused on providing a human services response to encampments and peaceful, voluntary referrals for people sleeping outdoors to safer, inside space.”

Last month, a violent confrontation ensued as the City dismantled a homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium near King Street West and Dufferin Street. Three police officers suffered minor injuries, and one man was charged with assaulting an officer.

Encampments have popped up throughout the pandemic as more shelter-users take to the streets instead.

The high risk of fires has been a concern. One person died after a fire broke out at an encampment near Adelaide and Parliament streets in February.

City officials said there have been 114 fire events in encampments so far this year, including nine in the past week. Last year, firefighters responded to 253 fires in encampments.

The City has been trying to move as many people as it can out of congregate living situations, like shelters, and into hotel rooms and apartments. However, advocates say more needs to be done.

Advocates have criticized the City’s actions on the homeless front, accusing it of moving too slowly and leaving those inside shelters vulnerable to COVID-19.