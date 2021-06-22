Loading articles...

Durham police looking for suspect who exposed himself in Whitby park

Police say a suspect who exposed himself in a Whitby park drove away in this grey Dodge Caravan. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

Durham police are trying to identify a man who committed an indecent act in a park in Whitby.

Officers responded to call on June 18 around 4 p.m. in the area of Whitburn Park.

A witness saw a female jogger running into a forested area of the park and the suspect followed her with his pants down, exposing himself.

The suspect then returned to a vehicle and drove away on Whitburn Street towards Brock Street.

He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with a heavier build, large arms and a brown beard. He was wearing a blue Under Armour baseball cap, a grey t-shirt and navy blue shorts at the time of the incident. The vehicle he drove away in is a grey Dodge Caravan and a photo of the van has been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
#WB401 past Leslie express - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
Temps rebound back to seasonal tomorrow with lots of sun
Latest Weather
Read more