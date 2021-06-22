Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Durham police looking for suspect who exposed himself in Whitby park
by News Staff
Posted Jun 22, 2021 2:28 pm EDT
Police say a suspect who exposed himself in a Whitby park drove away in this grey Dodge Caravan. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police
Durham police are trying to identify a man who committed an indecent act in a park in Whitby.
Officers responded to call on June 18 around 4 p.m. in the area of Whitburn Park.
A witness saw a female jogger running into a forested area of the park and the suspect followed her with his pants down, exposing himself.
The suspect then returned to a vehicle and drove away on Whitburn Street towards Brock Street.
He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with a heavier build, large arms and a brown beard. He was wearing a blue Under Armour baseball cap, a grey t-shirt and navy blue shorts at the time of the incident. The vehicle he drove away in is a grey Dodge Caravan and a photo of the van has been released.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.