Commons committee calls for optional surcharge to subsidize internet for low-income

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is recommending the government consider adding a little extra to internet and wireless bills so those who can afford it can help those having a hard time covering costs.

The Commons industry committee suggests the federal government increase service costs by 50 cents for Canadians who are willing, and able, to afford the extra charge to “come to the aid of neighbours that can not afford high prices.”

The report goes on to suggest the government create a benefit for large band services that would run for the remainder of the pandemic to further drive down costs for low-income earners, seniors, or workers who have lost their jobs.

Unemployed Canadians and seniors are among the lowest online users in the country, based on Statistics Canada data on internet use made public today.

The statistics agency says about six in 10 seniors over age 75 used the internet in 2020, below the national average of just over nine in 10.

Similarly, the agency reports 85 per cent of unemployed workers were internet users last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press