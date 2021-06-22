Acasti: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $19.7 million, or 17 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 49 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 73 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACST

The Associated Press