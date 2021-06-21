Loading articles...

US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT

An Orange County resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Florida Division of Emergency Management mobile vaccination site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, June 17, 2021. FDEM, in partnership with local health departments, is hosting mobile pop-up clinics this week across the state, with the stadium location open through Friday. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms approached another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers.

CDC data suggests that more Americans are dying every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from COVID-19.

The U.S. death toll stands at more than 600,000, while the worldwide count is close to 3.9 million, though the real figures in both cases are believed to markedly higher.

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

New cases are running at about 11,400 a day on average, down from over a quarter-million per day in early January. Average deaths per day are down to about 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after topping out at over 3,400 in mid-January.

In New York, which suffered mightily in the spring of 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the outbreak in the state, nearly 800 people a day were dying from the coronavirus.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press


