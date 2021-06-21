Loading articles...

2 seriously injured in collision involving TTC bus at Yonge and Finch

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 7:58 pm EDT

A woman was critically injured in a collision involving a TTC bus on June 21, 2021 in the Yonge and Finch area. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave.

A man and woman were rushed to hospital after the van they were in collided with a TTC bus in the city’s north end.

Police received the call just before 7 p.m. Monday for a collision at the intersection of Yonge and Finch streets.

A woman who is believed to be in her 70’s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. A male who was also in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Passengers on the bus did not suffer any serious injuries and were treated on scene.

The intersection is expected to be closed as police investigate.

More to come

