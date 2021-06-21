Travel industry says new border rules don't provide enough clarity

HALIFAX — The travel industry says the federal government’s new border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians are a step in the right direction, but don’t provide enough clarity on what travel will look like this summer.

Ottawa announced today that starting July 5 that fully vaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada will be able to do so without having to quarantine.

The new measures cover Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people registestered under the Indian Act and require proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test to bypass the current quarantine and testing rules.

Mike McNaney, CEO of the National Airlines Council of Canada, says the government’s approach has been a series of “piecemeal” announcements that don’t provide a comprehensive plan on how vaccination will be proven or rules for partially or unvaccinated travellers.

McNaney also says Canada needs to have a restart plan in place or it could face the loss of market share and investments to other places that are better able to quickly and safely open their borders.

Flight Centre spokesperson Allison Wallace says while the new measures do open up more international travel opportunities for Canadians, travellers are still struggling to plan ahead with little guidance.

