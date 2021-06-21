Toronto holding 1-day vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena

The city has announced it will be holding a massive one-day vaccination clinic on Sunday as part of Toronto Vaccine Day.

The clinic, dubbed “Our Winning Shot,” will be held at Scotiabank Arena and will be offering more than 10,000 vaccine doses on June 27.

The city says it is hoping to get as many residents vaccinated while setting a Canadian clinic single-day vaccination dose record in the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

“On Sunday, June 27, we’re inviting thousands of Torontonians to come to Scotiabank Arena to get their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mayor John Tory. “Together, we’re going to try and set a record in Canada for the most people vaccinated at one clinic in one day.”

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to book their first dose appointments at the clinic and second doses will be available to anyone who received their first mRNA Pfizer or Moderna shot on or before May 9 or AstraZeneca on or before May 1.

As of Wednesday, second doses will open up to those who got their first shot on or before May 30.

The city says the clinic will be administering primarily the Moderna vaccine, with very limited Pfizer doses reserved for youth ages 12 to 17 with confirmed appointments.

More than 25 per cent of Torontonians have their second dose of vaccine.

“This is our winning shot. Toronto Vaccine Day at Scotiabank Arena is one more way Team Toronto and all of our hardworking partners, including Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, are working to get everyone in our city vaccinated so we can bring this pandemic to an end,” added Tory.

“If you need a first dose or a second dose, please book your appointment for this record-breaking clinic. Taking part in Toronto Vaccine Day is a win-win. You’ll be a part of history and you’ll be protecting yourself, your family and our city’s progress in fighting COVID-19.”