Toronto celebrates 25th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day

The City of Toronto celebrated the 25th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday morning.

The decision was made to hold the ceremonies virtually rather than gathering at Nathan Philips Square for a sunrise ceremony.

Mayor John Tory spoke during the virtual event.

“These last few weeks have been especially challenging for Indigenous communities,” said Mayor John Tory during the event. “As many continue to feel the pain, the sadness and the trauma, following the discovery of 215 children buried in Kamloops.”

“As we continue to mourn these children and all those known and unknown who never returned home from Canada’s residential and day schools…..it is our hope that this ceremony will provide an opportunity for healing.”

The event coincided with a sunrise ceremony led by Elders Jimmy Dick and Marie Gaudet, which was not filmed due to its sacred and personal nature.

 

Tory will also celebrate the grand opening of the new Mount Dennis Aboriginal Child and Family Services Centre on Monday morning and in the afternoon he will attend a groundbreaking of a new Indigenous hub in the city.

