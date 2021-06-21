The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, June 21, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday June 21, 2021. Some provinces and territories do not report daily case numbers.

There are 1,409,607 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,409,607 confirmed cases (11,029 active, 1,372,491 resolved, 26,087 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 588 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 29.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,323 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 903.

There were 11 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 36,243,642 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,383 confirmed cases (26 active, 1,350 resolved, seven deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 4.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 295,290 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (zero active, 206 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 172,210 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,791 confirmed cases (79 active, 5,622 resolved, 90 deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 8.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 42 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 9.19 per 100,000 people.

There have been 908,092 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,318 confirmed cases (55 active, 2,218 resolved, 45 deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 7.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 19 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 369,009 tests completed.

Quebec: 374,011 confirmed cases (1,299 active, 361,521 resolved, 11,191 deaths).

There were 90 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 15.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 899 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 128.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,649,154 tests completed.

Ontario: 542,468 confirmed cases (3,454 active, 529,992 resolved, 9,022 deaths).

There were 270 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 23.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,338 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 334.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 61 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.23 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,575,992 tests completed.

Manitoba: 55,405 confirmed cases (2,075 active, 52,205 resolved, 1,125 deaths).

There were 74 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 150.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 925 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 132.

There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 81.57 per 100,000 people.

There have been 852,891 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 48,490 confirmed cases (711 active, 47,214 resolved, 565 deaths).

There were 49 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 60.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 494 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 71.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 897,872 tests completed.

Alberta: 231,419 confirmed cases (2,003 active, 227,124 resolved, 2,292 deaths).

There were 60 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 45.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 841 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 120.

There were two new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.83 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,628,323 tests completed.

British Columbia: 147,131 confirmed cases (1,235 active, 144,153 resolved, 1,743 deaths).

There were 45 new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 23.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 678 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 97.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,843,758 tests completed.

Yukon: 187 confirmed cases (84 active, 100 resolved, three deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 199.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 83 new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is 12.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (zero active, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 24,445 tests completed.

Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (eight active, 645 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases reported Monday. The rate of active cases is 20.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases reported. The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,401 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press