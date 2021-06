The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, June 21, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by two, to 168, and 39 people were in intensive care, unchanged since the prior day.

Premier François Legault received his second COVID-19 vaccination today at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium and urged Quebecers to get fully vaccinated.

About 80 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up have received a first dose and 19 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

—

10:45 a.m.

Health authorities in Nova Scotia are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in almost three months.

Premier Iain Rankin said today it’s a great way to start the summer.

The province has 79 active reported cases, which includes three people recovering in hospital — one of them in intensive care.

Since April 1, the province has reported 4,049 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press