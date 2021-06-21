Loading articles...

Sweden's prime minister loses confidence vote

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote Monday, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.

The vote was initiated Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition.

It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden. Lofven said Thursday he wanted to wait the outcome of no-confidence vote and then “think through what is best for Sweden.” The prime minister said he has two options: calling a snap election or become the head of a caretaker government.

He has one week to decide what to do.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:11 PM
STALLED - #EB401 at Renforth in the collectors. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Warm and windy first full day of summer with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for #Toronto GTA up until…
Latest Weather
Read more