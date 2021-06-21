Loading articles...

Suspect in London attack on Muslim family has case adjourned for week

A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for a week.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge that prosecutors allege constitute an act of terrorism.

Police have said the attack on June 6 in London, Ont., was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Court heard Veltman is close to retaining a lawyer and is due back on June 28.

The attack prompted a massive outpouring of support for the family and calls for all levels of government to address Islamophobia.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at Ritson in Oshawa - the right lane is blocked with a trailer that has come undone from a transport. The tr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:07 AM
Warm and windy first full day of summer with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for #Toronto GTA up until…
Latest Weather
Read more