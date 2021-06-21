Loading articles...

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 4:58 am EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first-ever visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf country.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit comes after the two countries normalized relations last year in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

The new governments in both Israel and the United States have said they hope to reach similar accords with other Arab states.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday that Lapid will visit the UAE June 29-30, and will inaugurate an Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:11 PM
STALLED - #EB401 at Renforth in the collectors. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Warm and windy first full day of summer with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for #Toronto GTA up until…
Latest Weather
Read more