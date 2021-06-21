Loading articles...

Iran's president-elect defends himself over 1988 executions

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 6:28 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president-elect has called himself “a defender of human rights” after being asked directly about his involvement in the 1988 mass executions of some 5,000 people.

Ebrahim Raisi made the comment Monday in a news conference with journalists, his first since winning Friday’s election in a landslide.

Raisi was part of a so-called “death panel” that sentenced political prisoners to death at the end of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
UPDATE: #SB410 ramp to #EB401 cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:07 AM
Warm and windy first full day of summer with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for #Toronto GTA up until…
Latest Weather
Read more