Man dead after shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 7:05 am EDT

Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal shooting on Clearview Heights in Toronto on June 21, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is dead after a shooting in Toronto’s northwest end.

Police and paramedics were called to Clearview Heights near Black Creek and Trethewey drives around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were available.

A similar incident occurred in the same area near Clearview Heights and Black Creek Trail last Sunday, when another man was shot and killed.

