Energy sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher in early trading

TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.66 points at 20,036.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 275.42 points at 33,565.50. The S&P 500 index was up 14.60 points at 4,181.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.00 points at 14,006.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.69 cents US compared with 80.52 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 15 cents at US$71.44 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$9.00 at US$1,778.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press