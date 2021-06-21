Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: One dead as tornado hits Mascouche, Que., north of Montreal

Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

MONTREAL — A tornado struck Mascouche, Que., a suburb north of Montreal, late Monday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

Marisa Curcio, a spokeswoman for the municipality, says the tornado touched down in a neighbourhood in the northeastern part of the town located about 45 kilometres from Montreal.

She confirmed the death of one resident and said public works and the fire department are trying to secure the area.

Mayor Guillaume Tremblay wrote on his Facebook page there was damage reported in several parts of the city and emergency teams had been dispatched to those sectors hardest hit.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

