Alberta COVID-19 lottery adds hundreds of Stampede tickets, giveaways
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 21, 2021 2:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 21, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — Alberta is expanding its vaccine lottery to include prizes from the upcoming Calgary Stampede.
The July 1 draw already features a $1-million prize for someone who has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Premier Jason Kenney says there will now also be hundreds of giveaways for the Stampede, including admission passes and free tickets to evening shows and the rodeo.
Alberta is ending COVID-19 health restrictions on Canada Day, given more than 70 per cent of eligible recipients have received at least one vaccine dose.
However, Kenney says more people need to get the vaccine to keep the province from backsliding into another COVID-19 crisis in the months to come.
Kenney has frequently cited the Stampede, which begins July 9 in a scaled-down fashion, as the symbolic starter’s pistol for Alberta returning to pre-pandemic normality.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}