Waterloo Region reports first COVID-19 death in fully immunized person

Last Updated Jun 20, 2021 at 11:23 am EDT

A long-term care home. (Photo by Jonas Güttler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in an individual who was fully immunized.

Officials say the victim was a woman in her 90s and was a resident of a long-term care facility currently experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

Dr. Rabia Bana, Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo, emphasized that the death is a very rare outcome in fully immunized people.

In a news release, the region said it was working wit the long-term care facility to manage the outbreak and prevent further spread.

