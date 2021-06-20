Waterloo Region reports first COVID-19 death in fully immunized person

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in an individual who was fully immunized.

Officials say the victim was a woman in her 90s and was a resident of a long-term care facility currently experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

Dr. Rabia Bana, Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo, emphasized that the death is a very rare outcome in fully immunized people.

In a news release, the region said it was working wit the long-term care facility to manage the outbreak and prevent further spread.