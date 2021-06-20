Person shot in laneway near Yonge and Dundas Square

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Yonge-Dundas Square Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the Victoria Street Lane and Shuter Street area for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The person was transported to the hospital.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.